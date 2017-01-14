Man crashes into front yard, attempts to rob house

One man is in jail after he crashed his car into a person's front yard.

Nicholas McMain, 31-years-old, is charged with Criminal Mischief and Burglary after attempting to rob an Ohio County home, according to Kentucky State Police.

When the homeowner came outside to help, McMain ran into the man's home. The car was on fire when the homeowner came outside.

