The Lady Oaks improved to 9-5 on the year, turning a 58-14 halftime lead into a 116-42 victory over the visiting Patriots.

Alicia Wilson compiled her fourth triple-double of the season, scoring 21 points while handing out 14 assists and grabbing 11 rebounds. Maddison Ubelhor scored a game high 25 points, followed by 20 by Kelsey Pilant off the bench. Aricka Prentice added 16 counters, while hauling in nine missed shots, while Chelsea Jellison added 11 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Maranda Chance had a double-double for the Patriots of Morthland College, posting a team best 18 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. The only other MC player to reach double figures was AUtumn Gunter, who came off the bench to score 15.

For the game, OCU shot 47-83 (56.6%) from the field, including 10-16 (62.5%) from three point range. MC connected on just 16-68 (23.5%) of their shot attempts, going 1-13 (7.7%) from long range. The Oaks made 12-17 (70.6%) of their free throw attempts, while the Patriots were 9-11 (81.8%) from the charity stripe.

OCU held a 62-29 rebounding advantage, including a 17-9 lead on the offensive glass. The Oaks handed out 38-1 lead in assists, while winning the turnover battle 23-11.

Next up for the Lady Oaks is road contest against IU-Southeast, on January 17, tipping off at 7:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City University Athletics