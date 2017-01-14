Man arrested for Attempted Murder after argument turns violent on Lincoln Park Drive

The Evansville Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a shooting on Friday on south Lincoln Park Drive.

Chris D. McGuire, 32-years-old, of Evansville, is being charged with Attempted Murder and Battery with a Firearm. These charges are in connection to the shooting in the 1100 block of south Lincoln Park Drive on Friday.

+EPD called to S. Lincoln Park Drive after reports of shots fired

Officers with the EPD responded to a call for shots fired around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, police located one victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim's current condition is not being released, according to the police report.

After gathering information regarding the suspect, the police report states that officers were able to locate McGuire not far from the scene of the shooting. When he was found, McGuire was armed with a handgun, but went into custody without incident according to the police report.

The report states that McGuire and the victim had been seen together earlier in the day. But an argument between the two led out into a parking lot and the shooting ensued.

You are asked to contact EPD or WeTip if you have any information regarding this case.

