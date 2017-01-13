Owner in shock after truck stolen twice in one week

Chad Wilson of Henderson showed 14 News' Paige Hagan the filth the thieves left in his truck after stealing it.

One man was recovering from having his pick-up truck stolen as someone stole it again.

Rachel Cupp, 27, is in jail accused of car theft. Donald Cupp will be charged as soon as he gets treatment for dog bites and is released from the hospital.

We're told police chased the couple from near Garvin Park to Waterworks Road Friday morning.

We tracked down the truck's owner. Henderson's Chad Wilson tells us he's still in shock this happened to him. He still can't believe his truck was stolen not once, but twice over the course of three days, and he's grateful that he even got it back again.

"My heart was in my stomach," Wilson told us. "I was mad, disgusted, sick all at the same time."

The first time, Wilson tells us he walked out of his house to go to work Wednesday morning, only to discover his truck gone. Police found it yesterday just two blocks away from his home.

"I brought it home, cleaned it because it stunk. It was filthy," said Wilson.

Scared to leave the truck at his house overnight again, Wilson parked it at his parents' house Thursday. Then, he got a phone call from his Dad last night that the truck had disappeared again.

Wilson told us police spotted his truck Friday morning, but the couple took off, leading them to Waterworks Road. Authorities recovered it there in a cornfield, where Rachel and Donald Cupp bailed out and ran, but police caught them with the help of a K-9.

Wilson got to the scene in a frenzy, and he tells us what police found inside the truck might surprise you.

"The guy had a brand new Ford key, there was a Jeep key, and two different GM keys that (police) knew at least one other stolen car," Wilson told us.

His truck is now back in his possession.

"There was raw tobacco in the floor boards," showed Wilson. "There's still a big brown stain there. I got most of it up," he said. "Cigarette butts, marijuana roaches in both sides. The ashtray was overflowing. I don't know how they smoked so many cigarettes in 24 hours."

"Yeah, just glad to have her back," Wilson laughed.

Police are trying to determine if the couple stole Wilson's truck the first time. We can say the first time it was recovered near his home.

