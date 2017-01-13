Pro Bolts right the ship on the road

Evansville came into action Friday night in seventh place in the SPHL. The Thunderbolts traveled to Huntsville hoping to better their 4-9-1 road record.

Early on, Evansville had a powerplay opportunity while the Havoc's Sy Nutkevitch served a minor penalty for hooking. They couldn't convert, but Huntsville would on their opportunity later in the first period. The Havoc followed the powerplay tally by Andy Willigar with a Scott Fellnermayr goal just 11 seconds later.

The second period was tight checking as both teams combined for only 13 shots. Again, Evansville had another powerplay opportunity. Unfortunately, it would be the Havoc that scored. Jordan Wood scored his 10th goal this year; his first shorty of the season. After 40 minutes of play, Huntsville led in shots 21-11.

Evansville exploded in the third period. Josh Harris scored 35 seconds into the period. John Scorcia netted a goal one minute later. It was Scorcia's first game back after missing 20 due to a broken leg. It was his fourth goal in eight games. Andrew Harrison would tie the game seven minutes into the period. Harrison picked up his second goal of the season. Josh Harris would give the Thunderbolts their first lead with his second goal of the game. Harris notched goals six and seven of the season. Tanner Milliron made 32 saves in the win.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts Media Relations