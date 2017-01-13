Lady Aces get chilled by Missouri State

Missouri State got out to a roaring start on Friday evening, and the University of Evansville women’s basketball team was unable to return the favor as the Purple Aces fell 77-41 to the visiting Lady Bears at the Ford Center.

MSU (6-9, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference) scored the first eight points of the game on the way to taking a 20-6 advantage after the first quarter, and the baskets kept dropping for the visitors as they finished 17-for-35 in the opening half.

UE, which dropped to 7-9 on the season and 2-3 in league play, shot 20.3% from the field for the game. The Aces were led by Erin Sinnott, who scored eight points, and Camary Williams, who finished with seven to go along with six rebounds and three steals. Ashley Hawkins led the team in rebounds with eight.

Meanwhile, the visitors put four players in double figures, led by Liza Fruendt, who ended with 19 points and seven rebounds. Alexa Willard added 14, and both Aubrey Buckley and Danielle Gitzen had 10.

UE will return to action later this weekend as the Aces will play host to Wichita State on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff from the Ford Center is slated for 1 p.m.

NOTES: Sara Dickey, UE’s all-time leading scorer, now has 1,888 career points, which is the 13th-best mark in MVC history … Sasha Robinson’s career rebound total now stands at 726. She’s 19 away from tying Samantha Heck (2009-13) for the fifth-best mark in UE history … UE is 12-37 all-time against Missouri State, which includes a 9-15 mark in Evansville … The Aces are now 37-61 against schools from the state of Missouri.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department