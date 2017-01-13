EPD called to S. Lincoln Park Drive after reports of shots fired

Evansville police are on the scene of a reported shooting.

Dispatch confirms someone reported the shooting in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Park Drive.

An ambulance was on the scene, but there is no word if anyone was hurt.

Police investigating shooting in 1100 block of S Lincoln Park Dr. Happened around 9pm. No suspect info to release at this time. pic.twitter.com/hheB3g17mO — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) January 14, 2017

We will continue to update this story once new information becomes available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.