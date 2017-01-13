EPD called to S. Lincoln Park Drive after reports of shots fired - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD called to S. Lincoln Park Drive after reports of shots fired

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police are on the scene of a reported shooting.

Dispatch confirms someone reported the shooting in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Park Drive.

An ambulance was on the scene, but there is no word if anyone was hurt.

We will continue to update this story once new information becomes available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly