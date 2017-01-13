Southwestern Indiana company to start construction on $20M expansion project

A southwestern Indiana company will start construction soon on a new $20-million expansion project in Spencer County.

Superior Ag will build a state of the art feed mill in Dale, right off 231, that will function as a regional hub for animal nutrition production.

The company's current locations in St. Meinrad, Jasper, and Princeton will continue serving customers while crews put together the new mill.

Crews hope to start construction next week. The project should be finished by May 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.