Evansville woman says she was victim of check-cashing scheme - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville woman says she was victim of check-cashing scheme

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville woman says she almost lost $4,000 because of an elaborate check-cashing scheme.

Jenny McWilliams is a dentist on Evansville's east side. She says she wrote a check to one of her vendors for around $40, but when her books weren't balancing she knew there was a problem.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly