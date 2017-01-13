Aces Full-court Press: Head coach Marty Simmons - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces Full-court Press: Head coach Marty Simmons

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
Connect
(UE Athletics) (UE Athletics)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The University of Evansville Purple Aces is continuing to reel, as they have lost three straight games.

Up next, ancient rival Southern Illinois. The Salukis had their three-game conference winning streak stopped by Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly