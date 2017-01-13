Dalmatian Saved By Good Samaritans

Jasmine Brenda was on her way to work when she saw Mollie, a Dalmatian, running across the Lloyd Expressway.

Brenda is a volunteer at It Takes a Village Rescue Shelter so she knew she had to step in to help.

Jasmine immediately pulled over on Cross Point and began trying to catch the dog.

"My immediate thought was how in the world is this dog alive? How is it running down the Lloyd not hit", said Jasmine Brenda.

Brenda followed Mollie off of the Lloyd and around several businesses when Mollie ended up behind Bob's Gym.

The manager of Bob's Gym, Candy Goergen, came out and tried to help.

Then, Mollie jumped into the pond. However, there was a retaining wall so she couldn't get out.

"I went over there and she was scared, she was cold, she wasn't moving, probably because she was frightened. So there was no other option, I just had to jump in the water and grab her," said Bob's Gym Trainer, Charles Dicus.

Brenda took Mollie to It Takes A Village Rescue Shelter.

Workers were able to scan her microchip and reunite her with her owner. The owner says Molly is a dog with special needs has to take medication every 8 hours to prevent seizures.

"It's a dog, it doesn't matter. I would hope that someone would do the same for me," said Bob's Gym supervisor, Candy Goergen.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.