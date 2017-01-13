Mayors host group to discuss roads and infrastructure in IN

The group's focus is to advocate and promote the success of Hoosier cities and towns and push for their progress (WFIE)

The topic of conversation between more than a dozen Mayors from Southwestern Indiana was roads and infrastructure in their meeting on Friday.

They met with a group who advocates for Indiana towns and cities.

Mayor Winnecke says the legislation being considered now would contribute up to 350 million dollars more that could be distributed to cities and towns all over Indiana.

There is no word on how that money would be used, but Mayor Winnecke says roads and infrastructure are easily the number one legislative priority of AIM and, arguably, every Mayor in the State of Indiana.

That group's focus is to advocate and promote the success of Hoosier cities and towns and push for their progress.

They didn't talk about specific projects.

Winnecke did mention the community crossings grant received from the State that will allow them to finish a major project along Boeke Road in Evansville. That project which was made possible by a 700,000 dollar Community Crossings Grant from INDOT.

"The City of Evansville has lots and lots of opportunities to improve roads and streets. The challenge is, we don't have lots and lots and lots of money to address those issues," Winnecke said. "We prioritize the projects the best we can and get a lot of input from the community and attack those projects as we have the funds to do that. That's why making road funding the number one legislative priority of AIM is so key."

Winnecke said Friday's meeting was all about strengthening their relationship with AIM.

This was the first in a series of five meeting for the group all across the state.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.