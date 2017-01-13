Mayors host group to discuss roads and infrastructure in IN

For Union County High School Senior Evyn Hendrickson, Friday's night softball game took a bit of a twist she wasn't expecting.More >>
A restaurant and convenience store on Evansville's east side are out hundreds of dollars after a burglary on Saturday morning.More >>
Officials are investigating reports of a "suspicious package" found at the Wal-Mart on the west side in Evansville.More >>
We have been informed of a possible crash in Gibson County. It happened on Highway 41 1250 South.More >>
One person killed, and another person had to be sent to the hospital after a shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday at The Pony Gentleman's Club.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a homicide on East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect, Steve Stephens, 37, broadcast the killing of a Cleveland man on Facebook Live.More >>
Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.More >>
