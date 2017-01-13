Man who took plea deal in Hopkins Co. Murder case testifies against other accused man

Zachary McPeak took the stand against 53-year-old Norman Barassi for stabbing death of Phillip Phelps.

Police say Phelps was stabbed more than 20 times, tied to beams and thrown into a pond in 2014.

This is the first time jurors heard from him since his plea deal back in October 2014. That plea deal lowered his charges from complicity to Manslaughter. McPeak says he testified without any incentive, and planned on doing so from the start.

On the stand, McPeak said that he, Phelps, and Norman Barassi were all high and on their way to cook more meth in a remote area in Nebo, near where McPeak used to live. McPeak says that Barassi took steel beams out of the trunk of their car, which belonged to Barassi.

The next time McPeak said he saw Barassi was when he was on top of Phelps, stabbing him. McPeak says Barassi was upset with Phelps because he took drugs from him without paying for them. Phelps was apparently the meth cook, and Barassi was the dealer.

"PJ was on the ground he was kicking up, Norman standing over on top of him, he was stabbing down at him. It ended with norm behind PJ with his arm around his neck, PJ wasn't moving anymore, and norm he just kept saying, just go. Norman stood up and pointed a knife in my direction, and said, you're gonna help me, or you're gonna end up like him," McPeak said.

McPeak added that Barassi forced him to help him tie beams to Phelps's body and throw him in a pond. He says Barassi threatened to kill him if he didn't agree.

Barassi's attorney argues that McPeak is actually the one who stabbed Phelps. He has already conceded that Barassi was involved with Phelps' murder. Now both sides are pointing at each other as the one who did the stabbing.

McPeak says he knew Phelps since they were kids. The defense says that McPeak picked the area the three planned to cook the meth at.

Barassi's attorney also says it doesn't make sense that Barassi would kill the man who cooked the drugs he sold.

McPeak says he originally lied to police when he was first questioned about Phelps' disappearance and murder, but confessed to them soon after. McPeak says he lied out of fear and feared retaliation from Barassi after admitting involvement in the case.

"I am very very proud of my brother for walking in and telling the truth. His plea agreement was decided in my opinion, so that Norm could not get a very good deal even if he got life, he could never get 20 percent, he would have to get 85 percent like Zach," says Tasha McPeak-Reed, Zach's sister.

The Hopkins County Prosecutor says she cannot comment on the case until a verdict is reached. Barassi will testify next week.

On that same day, sides will present their closing arguments.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

