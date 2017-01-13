Neighbor blocks family from getting home

He says problems with Painter started back in 2013 when he began stalking and harassing his then 12-year-old son as he'd walk home after school (WFIE)

One man accused of preventing a family who lives next door to him from entering and leaving their own home has been released from jail.

The family says this isn't the first time David Painter has caused them problems.

The homeowner, Mark Lewis, told 14NEWS the conflicts with Painter go back as far as 2013, some even got physical. He says he just wants to be able to raise his family in peace.

He said David Painter was once convicted of harassing his family. Now, he has recordings of what he said is Painter blocking the street.

In the video, Lewis says he and his wife were trying to turn into their driveway, but Painter's car is parked right in the middle of the street with his flashers on.

When Lewis tries to go around him, Painter blocks him.

The video shows another instance in which Lewis tried to pull out of his driveway. He says Painter quickly pulled into the street in front of him and again stopped in the middle of the street.

"He just sits in the middle of the road, will not let us go by. We go the left, he goes to the left. We go to the right, he goes to the right. Nothing major, but it's very annoying. You know, we're just trying to come home"

He says problems with Painter started back in 2013 when he began stalking and harassing his then 12-year-old son as he'd walk home after school.

Lewis says he has no idea why Painter has it out for his family.

Painter was arrested on Thursday. He has since been released.

