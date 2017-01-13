Indiana Senator pledges to work with Trump to keep jobs in U.S.

Senator Joe Donnelly pledges to keep manufacturing jobs in Indiana and across the U.S.

Donnelly says he will push President-elect Donald Trump to follow through on his campaign promises to keep jobs here.

The Democratic lawmaker adds he will work as a team with Trump to prevent outsourcing work, but has received no assurances of support from the Trump team.

Senator Donnelly made this promise on Friday alongside workers from three Indiana plants where jobs are set to be shipped out of the country.

