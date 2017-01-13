Hoops Live: Mt. Carmel vs Boonville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Mt. Carmel vs Boonville

BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Big 8 had a pair of match-ups that could go a long way in deciding the conference crown.

Suddenly-struggling first place Mount Carmel (12-3), losers of three straight, making the trip to Boonville to face the 2-8 Pioneers.

