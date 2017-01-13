Hoops Live: Muhlenberg Co. vs Owensboro - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Muhlenberg Co. vs Owensboro

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Muhlenberg County (10-6) were on the road on Friday as they played Owensboro (7-8).

Looking to take advantage of their home-court, the Red Devils had hopes for a victory and a .500 winning percentage after the game.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly