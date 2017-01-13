Indiana's new Lt. Gov. speaks at Spencer Co. luncheon - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indiana's new Lt. Gov. speaks at Spencer Co. luncheon

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) -

Indiana's new Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch spoke at the Lincolnland Economic Development Corporation lunch in Spencer County Friday afternoon.

She discussed different ways to build up local economies and one way to do that is through infrastructure.

Crouch praised Spencer County's economy and highlighted different areas where she would like to see all Indiana counties succeed in such as fixing the drug epidemic, updating police equipment and pay, and finding funds for local projects.

