Family plan to celebrate Aleah Beckerle on her 20th birthday Saturday

The community is invited to attend a celebration for Aleah Beckerle's 20th Birthday. Beckerle disappeared from her Evansville home on July 17, 2016. She is still missing.

Family and friends of Beckerle are inviting the community to join the celebration of Aleah's life. Her 20th birthday is Saturday.

"We will also be gathering together to unite in one goal, to bring Aleah home," wrote family member Laura VanBibber Jackson on the "Bring Aleah Home" Facebook page last week.

According to Jackson, doors open at 3 p.m. at Saint Lucas UCC, located on West Virginia Street in Evansville.

A prayer service led by Pastor Lynn Martin will start at 3:30.

Aleah’s photos and some of her favorite things will be on display. There will be an open mic for anyone wishing to share remembrances of Aleah.

Jackson writes that a balloon release is planned at the conclusion of the service.

Additional parking is located at Baker and Virginia Streets, west of the church.

If you can't make it, we will be covering the celebration.

