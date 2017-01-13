Hoops Live: North girls vs Castle girls - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: North girls vs Castle girls

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

In his first year as head coach for the North Lady Huskies, Tyler Choate has his team rolling at 14-2.

One of those losses, however, came against the Castle Lady Knights (11-4) during an overtime bout back in November. The Lady Huskies, with revenge on their mind, traveled to Castle for another great game.

