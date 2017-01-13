Hoops Live: Harrison girls vs Central girls - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Harrison girls vs Central girls

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Central girls basketball team, ranked No. 21 in Indiana, were handed their first loss of the season by Bedford North Lawrence last weekend and have been on full attack this week in the SIAC Tournament.

On Friday, the Lady Bears faced a struggling 4-13 Harrison squad, who would love nothing more than to pull off the upset.

