Illinois Sheriffs' Assoc. offering college scholarships

The Illinois Sheriff's Association will award over $54,000 in college scholarships to students.

According to a press release, those scholarships will be applied to tuition, books and fees for the 2017-2018 school year.

The following is a list of criteria:

Applicants must be permanent IL residents

Scholarships must be used at institutions within the state of IL

Students must be enrolled full-time

Click here to fill out an application and complete an essay question. Applications are due March 15, 2017.

