Illinois Sheriffs' Assoc. offering college scholarships

ILLINOIS (WFIE) -

The Illinois Sheriff's Association will award over $54,000 in college scholarships to students.

According to a press release, those scholarships will be applied to tuition, books and fees for the 2017-2018 school year.

The following is a list of criteria:

  • Applicants must be permanent IL residents
  • Scholarships must be used at institutions within the state of IL
  • Students must be enrolled full-time 

Click here to fill out an application and complete an essay question.  Applications are due March 15, 2017.

