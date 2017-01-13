Taylor breaks school record with 50 pts in win

A restaurant and convenience store on Evansville's east side are out hundreds of dollars after a burglary on Saturday morning.More >>
A restaurant and convenience store on Evansville's east side are out hundreds of dollars after a burglary on Saturday morning.More >>
Officials are investigating reports of a "suspicious package" found at the Wal-Mart on the west side in Evansville.More >>
Officials are investigating reports of a "suspicious package" found at the Wal-Mart on the west side in Evansville.More >>
We have been informed of a possible crash in Gibson County. It happened on Highway 41 1250 South.More >>
We have been informed of a possible crash in Gibson County. It happened on Highway 41 1250 South.More >>
One person killed, and another person had to be sent to the hospital after a shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday at The Pony Gentleman's Club.More >>
One person killed, and another person had to be sent to the hospital after a shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday at The Pony Gentleman's Club.More >>
Ark Crisis Child Care Center held its fifth annual Fairy Tale Ball on Saturday.More >>
Ark Crisis Child Care Center held its fifth annual Fairy Tale Ball on Saturday.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>