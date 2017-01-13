Man, woman lead police on chase in stolen truck

A man and woman were arrested after a police chase that began in Henderson.

Police say the pair stole a truck in Henderson Friday morning and led authorities on a chase that went over the Twin Bridges and into Evansville.

The chase ended on Waterworks Rd. behind the Stateline Fireworks store on 41 and we're told the suspects immediately gave up once a police K-9 became involved.

The truck's owner was able to come claim the truck and drive it from the scene.

