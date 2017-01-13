Half pound of meth, dozens of pills found during arrest

A man wanted in Kentucky was caught in Gibson County and multiple drugs and drug-related items were found in his truck, according to state police.

Late Thursday night, ISP received information that 47-year-old Dennis Osborne, of Grand River, KY, was possibly in the Princeton area in a white four-door pickup truck.

We're told Osborne was wanted out of McCracken County, KY.

A trooper found Osborne driving his truck on SR 64 near Walmart in Princeton. Osborne then pulled into the Marathon gas station located in the 3000 block West Broadway Street to fuel up.

The trooper arrested Osborne without incident.

State police say an odor of marijuana was detected inside Osborne’s vehicle.

When officers searched it they found several containers and plastic bags containing about a half pound of crystal meth, a plastic bag containing marijuana, dozens of pills and various other drug-related items.

Osborne is currently being held without bond in the Gibson County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.