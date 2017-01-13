School closings & delays

Friday morning's inclement weather has several schools around the Tri-State closing or operating on a delay.

[See the full list here.]

Dispatchers say they haven’t had any problems with roads so far this morning. We're told they are just preparing for what they could see later.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.