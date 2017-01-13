WATCH: Hillary Simon is live with the latest on a shooting in Evansville.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE: It will be chilly this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30's. Freezing rain is impacting a few counties already. Freezing rain chances will increase as we head later into the morning. By late morning, most of the freezing rain concerns will be concentrated to southern Illinois and areas north of I-64. We are under a freezing rain advisory from 6 am 6 PM on Friday. Krista McEnany will have the complete forecast.'

INTERCEPTOR: The 14 First Alert Interceptor will be out on the roads to check on conditions for your morning commute, and we'll, of course, be passing along any delays if we get them.

EVANSVILLE SHOOTING: We have new information about an Evansville shooting. Officers were sent to the 2100 block of West Delaware Street after calls in regards to shots fired. That was around 9:40 last night, and at this hour, police are still there. Hillary Simon is live with the latest.

FBI INVESTIGATION: The FBI and the Justice Department will be investigated over their investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server. The Justice Department's inspector general made the announcement yesterday.

EVSC SAFETY: Parents are demanding changes to EVSC's policies on bullying and school safety. Many spoke at last night's school board meeting. They addressed the school's response to 15-year-old Roman Kellough's suicide outside Central High School last week.

BIDEN SURPRISE: President Obama awarded a surprised Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom. A teary-eyed Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honor, at a ceremony at the White House Thursday.

GLOBETROTTING: The Harlem Globetrotters performed last night at the Evansville Ford Center. We'll take a look back at the action.

