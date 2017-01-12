Lady Eagles stay perfect in GLVC

In a contest that featured 10 ties and 10 lead changes, University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball converted 7-of-8 free throw attempts in the final 90 seconds of the game to defeat Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Truman State University, 72-67, Thursday evening.

After seeing a 63-56 lead slip away in the in the final four minutes of the contest, junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) was fouled with 90 seconds on the clock. Grooms sank both free throws to give the Eagles a 65-63 lead.

USI (13-2, 5-0 GLVC) held its ground on the defensive end of the court following the free throws, but a turnover gave Truman another chance to tie or take the lead with 45 seconds to play.

Truman (8-7, 3-3 GLVC), however, could not convert on the offensive end and a loose ball went out of bounds off a Bulldogs’ player, giving the Eagles possession with 40 seconds left to play.

Senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) was fouled on USI’s next possession and she made Truman pay as she drained both free throws to give USI a 67-63 advantage.

Truman answered with a pair of free throws to cut USI’s lead in half, but senior forward Tasia Brewer (Terre Haute, Indiana) put USI back in front by four (69-65) with a pair of successful attempts at the charity stripe.

Sophomore center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) blocked a layup attempt by senior center Cassidy Clark on Truman’s next possession; then came up with the rebound and hit 1-of-2 free throws to stake USI to a 70-65 lead after being fouled with 14 seconds on the clock.

The two teams traded free throws in the final five seconds of the contest as USI earned its third straight win.

USI was led by Marcum, who finished with a game-high 22 points along with four rebounds and five assists. Grooms added 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois) chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

Eschweiler contributed seven points and five rebounds, while Brewer scored all five of her points at the free throw line with a 5-of-8 effort. Junior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) also had five assists and four steals to aid the Eagles.

Sophomore forward Rachel Edmundson led the Bulldogs with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Clark chipped in 17 points and nine rebounds.

USI was out-rebounded, 40-36, but shot 48.3 percent (28-58) from the field while holding the Bulldogs to just 34.4 percent (22-64) from the field.

The Eagles return to action Saturday at 1 p.m. when they visit Quincy University. The Lady Hawks (4-12, 1-5 GLVC) suffered a 92-67 setback to No. 4 Bellarmine University Thursday evening in Quincy, Illinois.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department