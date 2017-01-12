Lady Eagles stay perfect in GLVC

Officials are investigating reports of a "suspicious package" found at the Walmart on the west side in Evansville.More >>
We have been informed of a possible crash in Gibson County. It happened on Highway 41 1250 South.More >>
Earlier this week, we brought you the story of an Evansville girl who got to play on stage with Green Day in Las Vegas.More >>
Ark Crisis Child Care Center held its fifth annual Fairy Tale Ball on Saturday. The Center in Evansville is one of only 11 facilities in the country that provides free childcare to children whose families are under stress or in a crisis situation.More >>
Tyson Foods employee was killed, after being hit by a semi in the company parking lot.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.More >>
