EVSC parents plead to board members to tighten security in schools

Parents gave emotional testimonies at the EVSC school board meeting Thursday evening.

They want to know what the administration is going to do about security after the suicide of 15-year-old Roman Kellough, who shot and killed himself outside Central High School last week.

Police don't believe the teen intended to hurt anyone else, but he had multiple guns and ammunition.

Two outspoken parents and a Central High School teacher took the mic pleading with board members to put metal detectors, stronger security measures, and more social workers in EVSC schools.

Reitz High School mom, Suzie Pace, braved the board to make changes to its current security measures, calling it "a joke," and asking Superintendent Dr. David Smith to put in metal detectors.

"Guns are finding their way in and they will continue to do so," Pace said at the podium, "unless EVSC invests in the life-saving safety protocol, manpower, and the equipment that is needed."

Another EVSC parent, Amy Higgs, took the podium pleading for more social workers in each school.

"We have one at each high school," said Higgs. "It's not enough. We need more help."

A Central High School teacher testified that not only students but parents on social media are guilty of bullying.

All this after Roman Kellough shot and killed himself on Central High School's front lawn the morning of January 3.

At a candlelight vigil for Kellough, before the board meeting on Thursday, more than a dozen LGBT supporters protested for change in the school system.

Including a bullying victim and Bosse High School student Rondell Ross, told us he thinks the administration needs to "step up their game."

"Bullying has really gotten out of hand," explained Ross, "EVSC really does not want to do anything to stop it."

EVSC Superintendent Dr. Smith says there are numerous resources families can use to tackle bullying. He says, combating the problem altogether isn't a simple fix.

"I know we want answers," Dr. Smith said. "We want quick fixes for issues that burn at us. If quick fixes existed, we wouldn't be here. But, I can't tell you the number of teachers, administrators, and individuals that work at our school that is incredibly frustrated for anyone to believe that they see bullying or that they know bullying occurred and would be so cavalier to just ignore it."

Superintendent Smith and the board members say they hope the community continues to pray for Central's situation.

They say bullying is stopped when everyone works together.

