Taking a Stand: 2016 was deadliest year for ATV-related accidents in Indiana

This week we reported that 2016 was Indiana's deadliest year for ATV-related accidents.

21 lives were lost compared to 16 in 2015.

Currently there is no state law when it comes to safety for ATVs operated on private property.

With the help of Ashlee Bruggenschmidt and several Southwestern Indiana legislators their soon could be. House Bill 1200 would have anyone under the age of 18 wear a helmet while riding ATV's.

Ashlee's 11-year daughter Kate died in a 2015 ATV accident. She created the Play for Kate foundation. That foundation is working with the DNR to raise awareness for ATV safety.

We applaud the efforts of this organization and lawmakers that are working to get the bill done. There is no reason regardless of age why someone should not wear a helmet when operating an ATV. Thanks to the efforts of Play for Kate, Deaconess, St. Mary's, and the Vanderburgh County Health Department you can attend a free ATV safety training on January 17-18 at the Central Services Building in Boonville.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.