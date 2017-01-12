EPD: Man shot in the face after drug deal turns into robbery

Evansville police say the shooting that happened Thursday night on West Delaware was self-defense but likely started as a drug deal.

Dispatchers say officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of West Delaware around 9:30 after reports of gunfire. Not long after, a man showed up at Deaconess Hospital downtown who'd been shot in the face.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police believe the man was shot in a drug deal that turned into a robbery.

A police detective told us that the man who was shot tried to rob the home and was shot by the homeowner in self-defense.

We're told two other people brought the would-be robber to the hospital. Police say they are not residents of the home where the shooting happened and they were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

According to a press release, police are trying to figure out who exactly fired shots during the altercation.

The man who was shot is still receiving medical treatment and police say he has not been charged with anything at this time.

We're told a second investigation into the drug activity is also ongoing.

