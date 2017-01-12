Hancock County responders make record medical runs - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hancock County responders make record medical runs

Posted by Jonathan McEmber, Reporter
HAWESVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Hancock County first responders hit a new milestone in 2016 and helped more people than ever before. 

When Hancock County Dispatchers get a call, first responders like Cyndi Murphy hustle to the scene.  

Murphy's been an EMT in Hawesville for more than a decade. 

"If it's a rollover, you know you're going to need certain things and you just kind of refresh yourself in your mind. Get this. Get that,” said Cyndi Murphy.

Since Murphy took the job, 911 calls and medical runs have been going up every year. 

Last month, the county hit a record, 1,000 medical runs for the year.  

"I think it's a pretty big milestone since this is a small county. This year we may even have a lot more,” said Brent Clingenpeel, a paramedic.

Right now, the 12 full-time staff can handle the calls, but when the runs reach 2,000, they may consider adding more staff. 

