Newly elected state representative proposes work share program

Newly-elected state representative Ryan Hatfield, a former deputy prosecutor in Evansville, is proposing a work share program bill at the statehouse.

The program is designed to help companies and workers during hard economic times.

As opposed to laying off employees, this program would allow employees to gain partial unemployment benefits, still maintaining their jobs.

Currently, 30 states have a work share program set in place which helps businesses by cutting hiring, training and recruiting costs.

