EVSC votes to award construction contacts for new school

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The EVSC voted to award construction contracts for the new McCutchanville Elementary School.

Weddle Bros. will be the general contractor with a bid of just over 14 million dollars.

Alva Electric gets the Electrical, Ritzert Company the plumbing and C&T design the food service equipment.

The contract for mechanical will come before the board next month.

All contracts have to be approved by legal counsel.

