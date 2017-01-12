Fire rips through storage building in Mt. Carmel - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Fire rips through storage building in Mt. Carmel

Posted by Jackie Monroe, Anchor
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
MT. CARMEL, IL (WFIE) -

In southern Illinois, a fire ripped through a storage building at Tri-Kote, Inc., and caused extensive damage.

Tri-Kote is an oil and gas field services company.?

Fire officials told 14NEWS they got the call around 5:40 p.m. that the building's furnace was on fire.

There were no injuries were reported.  

Fire investigators are heading to the scene on Friday.

Fire officials say the warehouse had sand-blasting equipment inside.  

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • North Korean missile explodes at launch

    North Korean missile explodes at launch

    Saturday, April 15 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-04-15 23:04:45 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-04-16 06:09:34 GMT

    North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump. 

    More >>

    North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly