Fire rips through storage building in Mt. Carmel

In southern Illinois, a fire ripped through a storage building at Tri-Kote, Inc., and caused extensive damage.

Tri-Kote is an oil and gas field services company.?

Fire officials told 14NEWS they got the call around 5:40 p.m. that the building's furnace was on fire.

There were no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are heading to the scene on Friday.

Fire officials say the warehouse had sand-blasting equipment inside.

