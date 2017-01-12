Extended Highlights: Memorial boys advance to SIAC championship - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Extended Highlights: Memorial boys advance to SIAC championship game

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Memorial boys advance to SIAC championship game with 83-81 OT win over Harrison.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly