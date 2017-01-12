State representative proposes amendments which would help victims of child sex crimes

A newly-elected Indiana State Representative is trying to increase the amount of time victims of sex crimes have to prosecute the alleged offender.

Those changes are because of an ongoing criminal case in Evansville.

Former Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor, Ryan Hatfield says a case in Evansville is shaping his push to increase the statute of limitations for certain child sex crimes cases.

Ryan Hatfield says he disagrees with a rule called "rule of 31" in Indiana.

"It is an additional statute of limitations for the prosecution of certain sex crimes against children," Hatfield said.

Prosecutors are barred after a victim reaches the age of 31.

"As a prosecutor, I found that some children are unable to process what has happened to them until years and maybe decades later. If there is sufficient evidence that a crime has taken place, I believe the person who commits such a crime should have to face justice."

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.