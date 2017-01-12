Hopkins Co. Murder suspect to testify on Friday

Police say Phelps was tied up with a rope and stabbed more than 20 times (WFIE)

Norman Barassi is accused of stabbing Phillip Phelps with Zachary McPeak in 2014. McPeak pleaded guilty in October 2016.

Forensic investigators testified about their analysis of a knife and a rope that they believe may link Barassi to the murder, but the defense says it's irrelevant.

Police say Phelps was stabbed more than 20 times and tied up with a rope.

McPeak's guilty plea lowered his charge to Complicity to Manslaughter.

The defense is arguing that Barassi was with Zachary McPeak at the time of the murder, but wasn't the one who stabbed him.

The Phelps family says Phelps and McPeak have known each other since they were kids, and that this isn't the kind of behavior they'd expect from him.

Barassi's attorney accused the prosecutor's side of attempting to distract the jury by trying to link together evidence that would make Barassi the murder suspect.

It was an emotional day for the family and friends, as they saw the evidence in the courtroom for the first time.

They think McPeak will open up to the courtroom after taking a plea deal in October.

"I believe McPeak's gonna let it all out," said a family friend. "He can't stomach the fact that one of his good friends was killed like that and that he helped dispose of the body."

McPeak is one of three people that will testify on Friday.

