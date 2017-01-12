Harrison's Rilee Epley named Player of the Week

Our first Hoops Live Player of the Week competition was a battle right down to the final vote, with more than 50,000 votes cast, but when the smoke cleared one player stood above the rest.

It hasn't taken long for Harrison forward junior Rilee Epley to gel with his new teammates. In 11 games so far, 6-5 forward is leading the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging nearly 17 points and 9 rebounds per game.

