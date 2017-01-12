City council president says funding Mesker Park Zoo is a major goal for 2017

Mesker Park Zoo is at the top of the Evansville City Council's "to-do" list for 2017.

The zoo's been under scrutiny from a national accreditation group and it could lose half its animals if some on-going maintenance issues aren't finally fixed.

City Council president Missy Mosby outlined four major goals for 2017. One of those being zoo funding, to make sure this attraction keeps its accreditation.

We reported back in October that the zoo has one year to fix maintenance concerns pointed out by national inspectors. City council already gave the zoo a large chunk of money to get a handle on some maintenance fixes.

Mosby says the zoo's director is working hard, but funding concerns are a major issue.

City council needs to explore different ways to get the zoo some money.

"We we're possibly going to loose our accreditation if we didn't keep the things in the budget that we had for 2017 because they are looking heavily at us to make sure we are putting the money back to keep improvements and take care of everything that we currently have stay on track and get the zoo up and running the way it needs to be I mean Amos does a great job but there are funding issues there," said Mosby.

Along with the zoo, another major concern for city council is outdated parking ordinances, some say, are hampering development in older parts of Evansville.

