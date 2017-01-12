Officials request public feedback on anonymous transportation survey

People around the Tri-State depend on public transportation every day and the city knows it.

As a result, they've developed a survey for you to help them determine the needs of people in the community.

Do you travel to work or school on a regular basis? How do you usually get around?

Those are just a couple of the questions on the survey.

It's anonymous and will be used to develop a list of transportation needs for those with disabilities, seniors, kids and those with a limited income.

This survey will also help the Metropolitan Planning Organization update their transit plan which could lead to serving more people.

"That will help us identify possible recommendations to help us maybe get some more funding to pay for additional METS mobility buses, H.A.R.T. Transit buses and buses for some of our non-profits that serve elderly and disabled individuals in our area," Transit planner at Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization Matt Schriefer said.

Once the surveys are complete, officials will have a public workshop to go over the results.

You have until January 31 to complete it.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.