Tri-State Alliance hosts anti-bullying vigil outside EVSC headquarters

More than a dozen supporters and members of the Tri-State Alliance met Thursday night to shine a light on bullying.

They say bullying is very much alive within EVSC and it needs to be addressed.

All of this comes after the suicide of 15-year-old Roman Kellough, the openly bisexual teen who shot and killed himself in front of Central High School last week.

We talked with a social worker tonight whose helped teens and adults who've been bullied.

"They need to educate the teachers, they need to educate the counselors. And from my experience, when they've talked to professionals in those

situations, they would like to have the training but if it's not offered, can you afford to go and have somebody to train you in LGBT issues? They need to start with training," says Social Worker, Paul Mefford

We reached out to EVSC officials who tell us Superintendent Dr. David Smith is expected to comment on the group's concerns at that School Board meeting.

We'll let you know what happens.

