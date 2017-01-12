City of Owensboro settles bridge death lawsuit

The City of Owensboro settled an 800,000 dollar lawsuit filed against them by the family of 35-year-old Nett Gonzales.

Gonzales was electrocuted while working on the Blue Bride's lights during a painting project in 2013.

In the settlement, the city will pay a 1,000 dollar deductible and its insurance company will pay the rest to the family.

The bridge's lights have been turned off since Gonzales death.

"The current lights that are on the bridge now were put up there 22 years ago," said Steve Lynn, Owensboro City Attorney. "They are no longer in code for state electrical code."

Right now, the city has to replace the lights with LED bulbs.

It's not known at this time if funding will be put aside in next year's city budget for the project.

