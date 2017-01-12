Newburgh man arrested again for child molestation charge while out on bond

A man already facing child molestation charges in Warrick County, has been booked in the Vanderburgh County jail on a similar charge.

Sources say 63-year-old Joe Johns is the same person who led EPD on a six-mile chase in August of 2015.

Police say Johns tried to ram his car into an EPD vehicle, four officers fired their guns, hitting Johns in the face.

He's already facing child molestation charges in Warrick County from June of 2015.

Court records show he was out on bond for his previous cases.

According to an affidavit, this recent child molestation charge involves a child less than one-year-old.

