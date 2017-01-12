Officials investigating mobile home fire in Spencer Co.

Crews are knocking down the rest of a mobile home after battling a fire in Spencer County.

We're told it broke out around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Highland Road in Grandview.

No one was hurt.

There's no word what caused the fire, but they did say they battled a fire previously in the area. There is no word on if the fires are connected.

Firefighters were called in from Chrisney, Grandview, and Ohio Township in Rockport

The Chrisney assistant fire chief said they need to bring in a big rig to help them move some of the metal pieces out of the way so they can demolish the whole structure and completely put the fire out.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.