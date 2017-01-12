Habitat for Humanity awards Henderson grandmother new home

Habitat for Humanity of Henderson awarded a special family a brand new home on Wednesday.

Henderson's Linda Beck, a hardworking grandmother, has custody of her two grandchildren, 15-year-old Stephanie and 9-year-old Austin.

The trio once shared a tiny apartment, but those days are in the past.

Beck is now a first-time homeowner.

"We're home," her grandchildren shouted in unison.

It's a fresh new start for a family that's been through a lot. Beck tells us she suffers from severe arthritis, so a place to live without stairs was crucial for her health.

Habitat for Humanity officials tell us out of 50 applicants, there was no doubt Beck and her family deserved the home on 5th Street in Henderson.

The non-profit organization helps families-in-need all over the world with affordable housing.

"I want the best for these kids," Beck says, "This is where I'll teach these kids to become the best they can be."

Beck recalls the moment she first heard the news Habitat for Humanity chose her.

"I was at work, and all I could do was sit out in the parking lot and cry," said Beck.

Over a dozen people packed into Beck's new home on a rainy Wednesday for the ceremony.

She'll call the house built by Habitat for Humanity volunteers home for the rest of her life. She says dreams do come true.

"WOOO," yelled Linda's grandson in excitement.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.