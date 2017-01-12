Sheriff Wedding President of the new ISA K-9 Academy

Sheriffs statewide chose Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding to be president of the new Indiana Sheriffs' Association K-9 Academy.

Back in the 1990's, sheriff Wedding worked two K9's on the streets of Vanderburgh county.

He supervised the K-9 unit for several years and helped to write K-9 policies and procedures.

Sheriff Wedding even trained a dog that won second place nationally.

The ISA K-9 Academy is the first facility in the state dedicated exclusively to law enforcement canines.

The center offers kennels, classrooms, and tactical search facilities.

"In this day and age, where we are all short funded and short staffed, anytime we can get together and build a program like this, it helps all of us across the state,"said Sheriff Wedding.

Handlers and dogs from all county, city and state agencies are welcome to enroll.

