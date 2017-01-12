Fentanyl bill being discussed in Kentucky

Health officials in central Kentucky claim they've had nine heroin overdoses this week in one county alone.

We've been following the heroin epidemic, across the nation and here in the Tri-State and we've learned discussion that began last fall could lead to a new law in the commonwealth.

Heroin continues to be a problem all around the country and now lawmakers want to get a handle on this issue by making tougher laws.

We spoke with lawmakers to see what they want to happen this session in Frankfort. All agree the heroin epidemic is not getting better in western Kentucky.

In fact, it's coming in harder.

A bill was created that would specifically target fentanyl, which is a narcotic that is typically used to treat pain. It's one of the latest reasons the heroin epidemic continues to spiral out of the control.

Believe it or not, it makes the drug more addictive and increases the risk of a fatal overdose.

So now, lawmakers are discussing a bill that would outlaw fentanyl trafficking.

The bill would place fentanyl on the list of highly-addictive Schedule I drugs- and make buying and sell this opioid a felony.

Newly-elected State Representative Robby Mills, who represents Henderson, says there a couple of bills that have been pre-filed and may hit the house floor soon.

He's on board, especially since he's starting to see this drug affect cities in his district.

Newly elected Kentucky lawmakers met in Frankfort last week for their first session.

Mills told us they did not discuss those bills this time around but they understand this is a state-wide and county-wide issue and it will be addressed.

