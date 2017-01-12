Fentanyl bill being discussed in Kentucky

Ark Crisis Child Care Center held its fifth annual Fairy Tale Ball on Saturday. The Center in Evansville is one of only 11 facilities in the country that provides free childcare to children whose families are under stress or in a crisis situation.More >>
Tyson Foods employee was killed, after being hit by a semi in the company parking lot.More >>
A Tri-State girl featured in a national State Farm commercial last year is continuing her giving spirit.More >>
A section of the eastbound Lloyd Expressway will be closed until further notice after an accident involving multiple vehicles.More >>
One person killed, and another person had to be sent to the hospital after a shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday at The Pony Gentleman's Club.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.More >>
His victims are still in shock and say they have lost their sense of security in their own homes.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
