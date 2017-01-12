USI Men 14-0 and still hungry

14-0, not a bad place to be. The USI men's basketball team has yet to face defeat this season and there's not much you can say except that this team is different.

Jeril Taylor said, "We actually play for one another, not for one person or two people, like we are actually playing for the whole team. Picking our brother up, that's our motto."

This squad is selfless in play and the mix of guys is perfect. Take three fifth-year seniors, mix it with a few transfers, toss in a couple of sophomores and that is a recipe for success.

Head Coach Rodney Watson said, "We just have a good blend veterans and new guys, we have a good blend of guards and bigs. We seem to be playing for one purpose. We have a lot of guys we feel like can play and give us a very strong contribution at any point in the game."

One senior is at the core of this team and that is Bobo Drummond, and although plagued by injury and not yet back in the starting five he is the team's biggest leader and brings something incredibly special to the table.

"He was here before anybody on the team so this is really his team you know we are actually joining his team," Jeril Taylor said. "He brings a lot of motivation, a lot of encouragement, he picks me up a lot, he picks everybody up a lot, he is always that guy to try to lighten up a dark room."

This team has won their fair share of awards this season and though they are perfect on paper, but they are staying humble and staying hungry.

Bobo Drummond says, "Just moving on to being zero zero after each week, you know that is our mindset."

"Our goal is to win championships and we are not there yet so we don't try to get too caught up in the rankings that sort of thing, we just go out and play to win every single night," Alex Stein said.

The team will look for their fifteenth win Thursday night at Truman State, and they will definitely be tested.

"They are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country. They have a unique situation, they are very five out type, they stretch out and they are a team that will exploit you defensively by trying to get into the middle of the floor and kicking it out on all sides and move the ball quickly and shoot long shots," Rodney Watson said. "Half of their shot are from three, they have a guy who is 6th in the country in three with 55 made and they shoot a very high percentage."

Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

