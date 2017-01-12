List of business burglaries grows in Owensboro

Owensboro police are investigating another business break in, just blocks away from the two hair salons that were recently hit.

This one happened at Studio Slant on Emory Drive. The business is a boutique and art studio.

Workers say the burglar used a rock to break through the window, setting off an alarm that alerted police.

They say the thief did get away with some money.

"I just couldn't believe someone would actually have the guts to do it, especially in such a populated area," said Taylor. "I was just kind of shocked that someone had invaded our happy, little store."

Anyone with information should call police.

